Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.94

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.35. Barclays shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 297,623 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

