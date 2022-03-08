Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.07 ($84.86).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €2.43 ($2.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €48.77 ($53.01). 11,367,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($79.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

