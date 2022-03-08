Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,682 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

