Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

