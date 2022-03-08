Baxter Bros Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 188,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

