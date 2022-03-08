Baxter Bros Inc. Has $57.69 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.48. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

