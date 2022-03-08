Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 16,475 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 329,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,567. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

