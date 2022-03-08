Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 9,548 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

