Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 581,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

