Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,356,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 2,842,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,890.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

