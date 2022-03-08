BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. BCE also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BCE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 307,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

