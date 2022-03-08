Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.26. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,371. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

