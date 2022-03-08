Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,453. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.