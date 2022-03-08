Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,396 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $615,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter.

XYLD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

