Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,268. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

