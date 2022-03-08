Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.16. 4,787,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

