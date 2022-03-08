Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.13. The stock had a trading volume of 790,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.83 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

