Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 188,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,464 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.71.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

