Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 243,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,834. The company has a market capitalization of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

