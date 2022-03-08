Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

