Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

BDC stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Belden by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

