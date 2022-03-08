BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BLU stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.