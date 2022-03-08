Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.47 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $257,246.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.