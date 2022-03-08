Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 943,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.