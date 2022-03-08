Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STAG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 943,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
