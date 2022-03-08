BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.0508

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.