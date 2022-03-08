Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 13.88 ($0.18). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 376,167 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.95 million and a PE ratio of -63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.