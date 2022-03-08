BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 33,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 111,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

