Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Beyond Air worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XAIR opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.