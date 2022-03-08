Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $663,976.98

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $663,976.98 and $9.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104802 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.