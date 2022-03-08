B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

