B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

