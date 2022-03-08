Bifrost (BFC) Price Tops $0.0851 on Major Exchanges

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

