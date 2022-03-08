Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading 22.9% Lower This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $569,494.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00104701 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 41,080,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

