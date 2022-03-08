Big Data Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $563,297.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $563,297.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 41,080,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

