BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 5224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,309 shares of company stock worth $1,534,483. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.