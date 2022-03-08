Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.32

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.32 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 236.10 ($3.09). Billington shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.32.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

