Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.32

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.32 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 236.10 ($3.09). Billington shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.32.
About Billington (LON:BILN)
