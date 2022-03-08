BIO-key International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,345% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 701,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,988. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.