BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,326 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 194,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $551.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

