Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BDSX opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.