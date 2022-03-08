Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 7.5%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 750,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,901,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

BFRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

