Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $304.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.80. Biogen has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

