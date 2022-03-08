Bismuth (BIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $307.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003450 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

