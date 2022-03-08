bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $203,343.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $203,343.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

