BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0027

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $12,085.25 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00415462 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

