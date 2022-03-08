Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.43 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $285.84 or 0.00732160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,040.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00200497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00027263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,002,744 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

