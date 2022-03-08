Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 11% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $504.34 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $28.80 or 0.00073319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00319138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091583 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005276 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

