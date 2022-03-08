Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Achieves $14,740.86 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $14,740.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

