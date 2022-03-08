Bitcoin Incognito Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $18,431.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

