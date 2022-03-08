Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $10.10 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $10.10 million and $1,572.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00332848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

