Bitcoin Private Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $355.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00005287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00310723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00090044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

